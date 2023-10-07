Olympiad Research LP Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.