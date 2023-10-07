Olympiad Research LP Buys 59 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.46.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.