WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.29.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $381.51 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

