Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.41.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.