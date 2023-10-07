WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.64.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

