Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01. 8,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 55,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BVH

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.