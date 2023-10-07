WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 145,508 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,508 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

