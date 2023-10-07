First Merchants Corp Sells 983 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Down 2.6 %
AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.