EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 3.8%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.17. Approximately 2,036,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,268,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

EQT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

