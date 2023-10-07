Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

