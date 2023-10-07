Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day moving average of $386.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

