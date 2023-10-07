21,925 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,296. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

