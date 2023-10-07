Fruth Investment Management Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Northern Trust Profile



Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

