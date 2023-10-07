iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lowered by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after buying an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

