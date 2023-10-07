Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5,768.2% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 59,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 442,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.