Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $253,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

