Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 457,198 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $223,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $295.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

