Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 8,911 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,483,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,527.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 112,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 105,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.