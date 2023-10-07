Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,281,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

