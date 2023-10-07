Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $462,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.20.

ASML Stock Up 2.7 %

ASML opened at $597.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $637.15 and its 200 day moving average is $668.90. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

