Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

