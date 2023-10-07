Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,213 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $50.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

