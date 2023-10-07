Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 6,648 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,648 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

