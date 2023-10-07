Leo Brokerage LLC Buys 38 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $364.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.73 and its 200 day moving average is $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

