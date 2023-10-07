General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 259,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

