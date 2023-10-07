Forza Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.