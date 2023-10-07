Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AFL opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

