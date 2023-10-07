Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $117,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

NXPI stock opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

