iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,675,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $347,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

