Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 244 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leo Brokerage LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

