Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total value of $304,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAR opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.25 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

