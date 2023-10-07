Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 757.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 339,241 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,680,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 151,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,981 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of ED opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

