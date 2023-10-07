Smart Money Group LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

