Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after acquiring an additional 154,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $86.35 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

