Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 224 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 11,597.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 545,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $95.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.