Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.79.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.85.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

