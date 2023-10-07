Montecito Bank & Trust Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $148.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

