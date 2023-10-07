Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMB opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.