Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 147.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $254.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

