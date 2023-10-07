Olympiad Research LP Purchases 140 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Olympiad Research LP raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.71.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,599 shares of company stock worth $1,980,428 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN opened at $222.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

