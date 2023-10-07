WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

