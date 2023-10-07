WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Newmont by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 172,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Newmont by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 123,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

