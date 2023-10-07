WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 317.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

