Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Caracal Gold Plc (LON:GCAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 6629113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Caracal Gold Company Profile

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine located in Narok County, Kenya; and the Nyakafuru Gold project comprising 11 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers situated in Lake Victoria Gold Fields, Tanzania.

