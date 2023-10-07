Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.82 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

