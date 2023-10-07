Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

