Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of D stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

