Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

