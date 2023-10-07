Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $80,728,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

CRL stock opened at $193.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

