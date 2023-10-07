Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$40.87 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$33.72 and a 12-month high of C$45.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.52.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.10 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1920131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

